Billy Bush Says His Infamous Trump Tape Brought His 16-Year-Old Daughter to Tears

Billy Bush opened up about his teenaged daughter’s reaction to his leaked Access Hollywood tape on ABC’s Good Morning America, in an interview that will air in full on Tuesday.

In his first televised interview since the tape was leaked back in October, the former Today show co-host told ABC News’ Robin Roberts the 2005 conversation — in which listeners hear Donald Trump tell Bush, “And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything,” while onboard an Access Hollywood bus — brought his 16-year-old daughter to tears.

“She was really upset, and I said, ‘Mary, it’s, it’s, going to be OK. You know, don’t worry,’ ” Bush, who was fired from Today several days after the tape’s release said. “And she said, ‘No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn’t funny.’ ”

“I said, ‘Mary, I am sorry. And there is no good answer for that,’ ” Bush said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for their May 24 issue, Bush, 45, said he still has no idea who leaked the tape, but that he “would have welcomed addressing the audience” about the remarks made before his firing from Today. He also claimed he’s only seen the tape three times — once, three days before the news broke and twice more before his interview with THR.

Watching the video, he said, left him “totally and completely gutted.”

“Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic,” he admitted. “[Trump] liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ But I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

Tune into Good Morning America Tuesday, May 23, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., ET, to watch Roberts’ full interview with Bush.