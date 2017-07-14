Bill ‘Pop-Pop’ Clinton and George W. ‘Jefe’ Bush Try to One-Up Each Other About Grandparenting

Two former presidents have gone from exchanging pleasantries with world leaders to trying to one-up each other with who has the smarter grandchildren.

Bill Clinton, affectionately called “Pop-Pop” by grandkids Charlotte and Aidan, and George W. Bush, lovingly nicknamed “Jefe” by granddaughters Mila and Poppy, shared some of their favorite grandparenting moments on Thursday during a panel at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the graduation ceremony for 60 members of the 2017 Class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars (PLS) Program.

Clinton, 70, began the humblebragging by proudly telling the audience about his granddaughter’s latest cute milestone. “My almost-three-year-old granddaughter sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to [her father Marc] at his party,” the 42nd POTUS said.

Bush, 71, tried to trump his “brother from another mother” by inquiring: “Can your granddaughter sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in Mandarin? Mine can.” To which Clinton responded, “No, but she can in Spanish.”

President @georgewbush and Mrs. @laurawbush welcome President Clinton and the class of #PresidentialLeadershipScholars to the Bush Center for tonight's graduation ceremony. A post shared by The Bush Center (@thebushcenter) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The panel discussion was far from the first time the pair have discussed their post-presidential lives as grandparents.

“You’re the one who told me once you become a grandparent you immediately at the bottom of the family totem pole,” Clinton reminded his successor. “You’re the least important person in the family.”

These days, Clinton has been spending most of his time with his wife and former Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

“If you knew our grandkids, you know she’s good,” he said when asked how the former first lady has been doing. “She’s doing well, she’s working on her book and we spend every available hour with our grandchildren.”

Meanwhile, Bush gave an update on his mother, Barbara Bush, and father, George H. W. Bush, who was hospitalized in January for a bad bout of bronchitis and pneumonia.

“They’re doing well, thank you very much. I’m really fortunate to be the only president with both parents alive after the presidency,” he said. “So every day is a blessing to have your mom and dad alive. They’re doing well, 93 and 92-years-old.”