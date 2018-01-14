Bill Murray Stops by Saturday Night Live — as Steve Bannon

Sorry, Rosie O’Donnell, but Saturday Night Live has found their Steve Bannon — and he’s an alum of the long-running sketch series.

After months of the former White House advisor being portrayed as a masked grim reaper on the show, Bill Murray surprised audiences when he revealed himself to be under the black cloak for a sketch taking place on the set of MSNBC’s Morning Joe with Kate McKinnon as Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough.

Sitting next to another surprise guest — Fred Armisen portraying Michael Wolff — faux Bannon denied claims made in the author’s newly released book Fire and Fury.

“No one gets the Bannon fired,” Murray’s character claimed. “I never said Don Jr. was treasonous.”

“Yes, you did,” Armisen’s Wolff replied.

“Well, I certainly never said he cracked like an egg on TV,” SNL‘s Bannon argued.

“Uh, yeah. That sounds exactly like you,” the faux Wolff shot back.

“Okay, that does sound like me,” Murray’s Bannon admitted. “Thank you, good reporting.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Wants to Play Steve Bannon on SNL

Murray’s Bannon then laid out all of his plans after announcing he was leaving Breitbart News, which includes a Crackle series called Cucks in Cars Getting Coffee, a menswear line called Frumpers for Guys and a skincare line dubbed Blotch.

But he hasn’t given up his political ambitions, looking to the next unlikely leader he can get into the White House.

“As a king maker, I convinced this country to elect Donald, and I can do it again,” he said. “Already auditioning candidates, got some prospects: Logan Paul. Martin Shkreli. The Subway guy Jared Fogle, he’s back, he’s electable. It’s time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster.”

Steve Bannon Scott Olson/Getty

Trump’s lawyers have served Bannon with a cease and desist letter that claimed his statements in Fire & Fury constitute “defamation by libel and slander,” and violate a non-disclosure agreement Bannon signed as a campaign employee. Bannon has claimed that his statements in Wolff’s book are “inaccurate reporting.”

Trump said in a tweet earlier this month that the book was “full of lies, misrepresentation, and sources that don’t exist,” and called Bannon, “Sloppy Steve.”