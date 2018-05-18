Bill and Melinda Gates Were a Little Creeped Out by How Much Trump Knew About Their 22-Year-Old Daughter

Donald Trump knew a “scary” amount about how Bill Gates’ 22-year-old daughter Jennifer looked when she first met Trump, the Microsoft founder said in a newly disclosed video.

The Microsoft founder’s comments were made to the staff at his charitable Gates Foundation, video of which was obtained by MSNBC and aired Thursday night on All In With Chris Hayes. The video depicts Gates saying he had “avoided” Trump before he was elected President, but then went to see him in Trump Tower before the inauguration to discuss science and innovation.

Gates said Trump had met his daughter Jennifer, 22, at an earlier event in Florida.

“He went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice,” Gates said. “And then like 20 minutes later he flew in on a helicopter to the same place. So clearly he had been driven away and wanted to make a grand entrance on a helicopter”

“So when I first talked to him it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance,” Gates said, prompting groans from the crowd. “Melinda [Gates’ wife] did not like that too well.”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Bill Gates speaks during the Lin-Manuel Miranda In conversation with Bill & Melinda Gates panel at Hunter College on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Gates also said that Trump asked him on multiple occasions “if there was a difference between HIV and HPV.”

“I was able to explain that those are things that are rarely confused with each other,” Gates said.

Neither the White House nor the Gates Foundation has commented on the video.