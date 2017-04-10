Bill Clinton Pays a Visit to George H.W. Bush: ‘We Caught Up About Kids, Grandkids, Old Times and New Times’

Bill Clinton headed to Houston, Texas, over the weekend for a presidential reunion.

In a tweet on Sunday, the 42nd president shared that he had met with his predecessor, George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tells PEOPLE that the duo often catch up, noting that this weekend’s trip was “purely social.”

“Great to spend time with @ GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today,” Clinton, 70, captioned a Twitter photo of himself handing Bush, 92, a small gift. “We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Clinton presented the 41st commander-in-chief with two pairs of socks: one with bugs on them and one with dogs. Clinton has spoken about bugs being some of the “greatest cooperators” in the world and is a longtime dog lover, having owned two chocolate labradors.

The insider said Clinton spent about two hours at the Bushes’ home in Houston for lunch, a visit the Arkansas native tries to make annually.

Earlier this year, Bush oversaw the coin toss at Super Bowl LI shortly after being released from the hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

“President Bush recently declared that he wants to live to be 100, and being a goal oriented person I would never bet against him,” Bush’s spokesman says. “He has rebounded nicely from his recent hospitalization.”