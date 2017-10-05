Bill Clinton Attempts #PuberMe Challenge for Puerto Rico Aid — But He Looked Cool Even in His Awkward Teen Years

Bill Clinton made even his awkward teen years look cool.

The former president is the latest big name to share a throwback photo in support of Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert’s #PuberMe challenge, which asks celebrities to share awkward snapshots of themselves from their puberty years to raise money for Puerto Rico after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

“.@StephenAtHome: the awkward years — big dreams & even bigger hair,” Clinton tweeted alongside a smiling photo of himself confidently crossing his arms and leaning against a classic red car. “Thank you for helping those in need. #PuertoRicoRelief #OneAmericaAppeal.”

The only problem, according to Twitter, was that Clinton looked so unawkward in the photo that some fans even compared him to Elvis Presley.

Looking a bit like the King there 🎸🎷 — Nancy Lee Krieger🗽 (@hlthiskrieger) October 4, 2017

President Elvis Presley — Lee (@leegoettl) October 4, 2017

You could see the charm back then, too. I swear, some people just have "it." — Nadomom (@Nadomom) October 5, 2017

Is that really the most awkward photo you could come up with? Still looks pretty cool to me! — Debbie v. Rechenberg (@SpeedOfDebbie) October 5, 2017

Reese Witherspoon encountered a similar problem with her #PuberMe photo that can only be described as adorably awkward at most.

Here you go @nickkroll… giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

“So cute!” read many of the comments on the actress’ Instagram post. “Nothing awkward about this!” one fan wrote.

Regardless of the level of awkward, the photos still benefited a good cause.

Comedian Nick Kroll launched the #PuberMe challenge last week during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert then sweetened the deal by pledging to make a donation from his Americone Dream Fund toward Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico for every celebrity who participated. Kroll also promised to match the donations.

Since then, celebrities including Busy Philipps, Jimmy Kimmel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Topher Grace and Lena Dunham have also shared awkward throwback photos of themselves for the cause.