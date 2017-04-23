Bill Clinton Serves Up the Ultimate Dad Joke While Introducing the Clinton Center’s New Bug Exhibit

Something bugging you, Bill Clinton?

The former president couldn’t help but joke about the newest temporary exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas, a “study and celebration of some of Earth’s most fascinating inhabitants” called Xtreme Bugs, which opened just in time for Earth Day.

“BREAKING: We just learned that the @ ClintonCenter has been bugged,” he captioned a photo of himself posing in front of a gigantic grasshopper statue.

The Twitter account wasted no time in creating a pun of their own in response.

“Please bee advised…” they said, retweeting the snap of the 42nd president.

“According to the Pulitzer Prize winning biologist E.O. Wilson, ants, termites, bees, and people are among the most successful species on earth because they are the greatest cooperators,” said Clinton, 70, according to the Clinton Foundation website. “Insects are a window into how our world works, and show us how species thrive through cooperation – whether a colony of ants, or a community of people working together to make the world a better place.”

Everyone is abuzz about our new temp exhibit, Xtreme BUGS, including Pres @BillClinton! #ClintonBugExhibit pic.twitter.com/RSWNSfXiBI — Clinton Center (@ClintonCenter) April 22, 2017

Xtreme BUGS are here! Come see larger than life bugs at the Clinton Center today. pic.twitter.com/3DylKHqQeV — Clinton Center (@ClintonCenter) April 22, 2017

The exhibit features 20 giant-size animatronic bugs — including ants, spiders and lady bugs — and allows visitors to see the world through the usually tiny creature’s point of view.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to bring this one of a kind exhibit to Little Rock for the spring and summer,” said Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation. “We can learn a lot from bugs. I believe visitors of all ages will be surprised and fascinated not only by the incredible physical characteristics of these creatures but also by their peculiar behavior patterns.”

The temporary Clinton Center exhibit will be on display through July 23.