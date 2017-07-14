See Bill Clinton Squeeze into His Rightful Place Between Statues of Bush 41 and Bush 43

You’ve heard of Zach Galifianakis in Between Two Ferns. Well, here’s Bill Clinton in “Between Two Bushes!”

In a new photo that’s already gone viral, the former president posed between statues of his predecessor, George H.W. Bush, and successor, George W. Bush, at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas on Thursday.

Clinton, 70, and the younger Bush, 71, co-hosted a panel at the library on Thursday during the graduation ceremony for this year’s class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars (PLS) Program.

During the moderated event, the two former presidents and proud grandfathers jokingly tried to one-up each other over who has smarter grandchildren.

“Can your granddaughter sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in Mandarin? Mine can,” Bush humblebragged. To which Clinton responded, “No, but she can in Spanish.”

Bill Clinton does his Sean Spicer impression pic.twitter.com/BK5vSMe0Ak — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) July 14, 2017

It's President Clinton peeking out from between the Bushes. THAT'S how you do it, Spicer. pic.twitter.com/QL7aJ2sE89 — Kimberly McGough (@revkimg) July 14, 2017

Sean Spicer: I'm going to go hide in the bushes

Bill Clinton: Hold my beer — Adam Hummel (@HummelAdam) July 14, 2017

Clinton’s photo captured the Internet’s attention, with several Twitter users referencing the time President Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer hid from reporters “among the bushes” outside the White House in the aftermath of James Comey’s firing in May.

“It’s President Clinton peeking out from between the Bushes. THAT’S how you do it, Spicer,” joked one tweeter.