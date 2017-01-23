11 Adorable Kids Who Took a Stand at Women’s Marches Around the Globe

After the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, women’s marches were held all over the world, with people traveling long distances to Washington, D.C., or walking in their hometowns.
And it wasn’t just those of voting age who marched. Plenty of kids came out to participate, too — and they brought with them some of the best signs from the marches.
Like this kid, who knows that sometimes, words just aren’t enough.
Or this kid, who can’t wait to get to the polls.
These kids, who are staunchly anti-Trump.
This kid, who loves trains and women’s rights.
This kid, who is just grossed out by the general state of the world.
This kid, who makes up in heart what he lacks in spelling ability.
This kid, who wants strictly the facts.
These kids, who are all about love and equality.
This kid, whose dad knows what’s up.
This kid, whose message is simple.
And this kid, who knows what’s important in life.