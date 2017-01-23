11 Adorable Kids Who Took a Stand at Women’s Marches Around the Globe

After the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, women’s marches were held all over the world, with people traveling long distances to Washington, D.C., or walking in their hometowns.

And it wasn’t just those of voting age who marched. Plenty of kids came out to participate, too — and they brought with them some of the best signs from the marches.

Like this kid, who knows that sometimes, words just aren’t enough.

Or this kid, who can’t wait to get to the polls.

These kids, who are staunchly anti-Trump.

This kid, who loves trains and women’s rights.

I'm living for the parents who took their kids to the march and let them make their own signs #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/rbaX72T5DM — maiya buck (@MaiyaBuck) January 22, 2017

This kid, who is just grossed out by the general state of the world.

So many kids! So many great signs! Great turn out Vancouver – let's keep this march going! #WomensMarch #vancouverwomensmarch pic.twitter.com/q3TgX1bXsZ — Krisztina Kun (@kunstudios) January 21, 2017

This kid, who makes up in heart what he lacks in spelling ability.

This kid, who wants strictly the facts.

🔥lights Bunsen burner in solidarity🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vcejp5gL8g — Ashley Weatherford (@sincerelyash) January 22, 2017

These kids, who are all about love and equality.

Kids at the Women's March in Sonoma giving me hope pic.twitter.com/Yb2GX8WnNr — Ted Hand 📎 (@t3dy) January 21, 2017

This kid, whose dad knows what’s up.

All these children at the Seattle Women's March today moved me deeply. They are extraordinary. The future belongs to them. pic.twitter.com/ttflUcf66q — David Chen (@davechensky) January 21, 2017

This kid, whose message is simple.

There is love. There is hope. Thanks to our visitors for leaving messages on #OMCA's community chalkboard #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOakland pic.twitter.com/1JAyKllTJZ — Oakland Museum of CA (@oaklandmuseumca) January 22, 2017

And this kid, who knows what’s important in life.