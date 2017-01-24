White House Asks for Privacy for Trump’s Children After Son Barron, 10, Is Bullied Online

The White House issued a statement on Tuesday asking for privacy for President Donald Trump‘s children.

The plea comes after people made cruel comments on social media about Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, following the president’s inauguration on Friday.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the statement from the Office of the Press Secretary said. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, 36, also stood up for Trump’s young son in the wake of the online bullying, tweeting on Sunday:

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich was suspended from the show after posting a tweet mocking Barron during Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich tweeted at the time.

She later deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Twitter saying: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”