Barron Trump Will Attend Private School in Maryland This Fall After Moving to D.C. with Mom Melania

Barron Trump, the 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, will attend private school in Maryland this fall after he and his mother relocate from New York to Washington, D.C., this summer.

Barron will attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac after finishing out the current school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where he is in fifth grade.

Mrs. Trump said in a statement to PEOPLE: “We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

According to The Washington Post, the Trumps had planned to wait until summer to announce their choice of school for Barron, in part to prevent potential protests at St. Andrews while school was still in session. Mrs. Trump’s announcement came in response to school leaders’ decision to announce the news in a letter to parents on Monday.

Barron’s tuition will cost the Trumps about $40,000 a year, the Post reported. He will be the first presidential child to attend St. Andrew’s, a co-educational college preparatory school located about 20 miles from the White House. The school’s website says its programs “are designed to serve students of varied interests and abilities capable of achievement in a challenging academic environment.”

Barron’s attendance of St. Andrews will also mark the first time in decades that a current president has chosen to enroll his child at a school other than Sidwell Friends, a private Quaker school located in D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a photo of her only child for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote.