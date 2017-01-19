President George H. W. Bush Is ‘Stable’ in the ICU as Barbara Bush Is Treated for Bronchitis

Former President George H. W. Bush remains in stable condition in the ICU, while former First Lady Barbara Bush is being treated for bronchitis, family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Thursday.

The former first couple, who recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, were admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital just days apart.

“President Bush had a good night’s rest and remains in stable condition in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital,” McGrath said of the 92-year-old former president. “His medical team is actively evaluating him for extubation, and we are hopeful he will be discharged from the ICU in a few days.”

Meanwhile, Barbara, 91, was admitted as a “precaution” on Wednesday morning, after “experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

McGrath offered more details on her condition on Thursday, revealing she has bronchitis.

“After being admitted yesterday and diagnosed with a case of bronchitis, Mrs. Bush reports she feels ‘1,000% better’ this morning,” he said. “Antibiotics and some good rest seem to have restored her to better health.”

He continued: “The Bushes received an uplifting visit from their dear friends, Jim and Susan Baker, last night, and are deeply appreciative for the wonderful care they are receiving — as well as the prayers and good wishes from far and wide.”

Here is the Jan 19 2017 update from the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the Bushes' health. pic.twitter.com/DKNjcFesaY — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 19, 2017

Bush family friend Andrew Card also told CNN that he has been in touch with the couple’s eldest son, former President George W. Bush, who reported that his father is “rallying.”

The former president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas on Saturday after experiencing “shortness of breath.” He is now in the ICU, where he is being observed after undergoing a procedure to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.

As the updates have come in, friends and family of the former president and first lady have sent their best wishes to the couple on social media.

Granddaughter and NBC News correspondent Jenna Bush Hager changed her Twitter profile picture to a loving photo of herself embracing her grandfather.

President George H. W. Bush’s successor, former President Bill Clinton, tweeted on Wednesday, “41 and Barbara — thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42.”

41 and Barbara—thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 18, 2017

Hours later, former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shared her husband’s post, with the caption, “Indeed. Bill & I have you in our thoughts & look forward to you both being back on your feet soon, wild socks & all. -H.”

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

On Wednesday, President Barack Obama opened his final press conference by sending his best wishes to the couple.

The president said he had been in touch with the Bush family Wednesday morning, and said, “They have not only dedicated their lives to this country, they have been a constant source of friendship and support and good counsel for Michelle and me over the years.”

“They are as fine a couple as we know,” he continued. “So we want to send our prayers and our love to them. Really good people.”