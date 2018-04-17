Barbara Bush, in what her spokesman calls failing health, has traded further medical treatments for comfort care at home —that includes the “alert” 92-year-old former first lady enjoying phone calls, conversation and bourbon.

“I don’t think she’s going anywhere fast,” the Bushes’ longtime friend Ambassador C. Boyden Gray tells PEOPLE.

Gray, who was White House counsel to Barbara’s husband of 73 years, former president George H.W. Bush, adds with a laugh: “Some of the recent emails indicate she is not quite ready to sign off. She’s answering all of her phone calls herself.”

And a source close to the Bush family told CBS News reporter Jenna Gibson on Tuesday that, while Barbara’s chronic pulmonary disease (COPD) makes breathing difficult, “she is alert and was having conversations last night. She was also having a bourbon.”

On Sunday, a family spokesman announced that Bush decided not to seek additional medical treatment despite her “failing health.”

Bush has a lung disease called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, according to numerous reports.

Bush has long been known for her strength, and her family calls her “The Enforcer.”

In a statement Sunday from the office of the former president, spokesman Jim McGrath said that Bush is not thinking of herself but others:

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”