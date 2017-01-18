Barbara Bush Admitted to Hospital as President George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been admitted to the hospital as a “precaution” as her husband, former President George H. W. Bush, remains in the ICU after he was hospitalized over the weekend for “shortness of breath.”

According to a statement from the office of the 92-year-old former commander-in-chief — tweeted by his post-White House spokesman Jim McGrath — Barbara was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning “as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

Meanwhile, the former president is “stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation” at the same hospital. It was stated that the 41st president underwent a procedure to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.”

The former first couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary earlier this month.

President Obama also spoke about the Bushes during his final press conference Wednesday, and mentioned that he’s been in touch with the Bush family that morning.

“They have not only dedicated their lives to this country, they have been a constant source of friendship amd support and good counsel for Michelle and me over the years,” he said. “They are as fine a couple as we know. So we want to send our prayers and our love to them. Really good people.”

Jenna Bush Hager also addressed health concerns about her grandfather on Today Wednesday, confirming to co-host Hoda Kotb that “my grandpa is in the hospital — which is never good news to hear or wake up to.”

She then shared a selfie of herself and twin sister Barbara with her grandfather.

“He really is one of the most humble, wonderful men,” she said. “When I said to Henry this morning, ‘Oh gosh, bad news. He said, ‘well he’s so strong.’ ”

“We love you gamps!” she added, using the family nickname for her grandfather

Although it was previously announced that the couple would be present when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, ABC News reported that the former president sent a letter to Trump on Jan. 10 saying he would not be in attendance at the inauguration due to health concerns.

The 41st president told Trump he would be with him and the country “in spirit.”

“I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country. If I can ever be of help, please let me know,” Bush wrote.

This is not the first health scare Bush has seen in recent years. The wheelchair-bound 92-year-old was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home in Kennebunkport, according to NBC. He was hospitalized in 2014 after experiencing a shortness of breath.

The former president suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. However, Bush hasn’t let his old age slow him down: for his 90th birthday, Bush went skydiving near his summer home in Maine.