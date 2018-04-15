Former First Lady Barbara Bush Isn't Seeking Medical Treatment Despite 'Failing Health'

Barbara Bush has decided not to seek additional medical treatment despite her failing health.

A statement from the office of former President George H.W. Bush revealed that the former first lady has decided to “focus on comfort care.”

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” a spokesperson said.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” the spokesperson continued.

The announcement comes just a few days after a portrait of “Grammy Barbara” posing alongside her family was published in Town and Country‘s preview of photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank’s new book, Mother and Child.

In the portrait, Barbara posed alongside her daughter-in-law (and fellow former first lady) Laura Bush, as well as Laura’s twin daughters, Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, and Jenna’s daughters with husband Henry Hager, Mila, 5, and Poppy, 2.

“You could tell Maine was their happy place,” Frank told Town and Country. “Where they’re most free, most comfortable, where they take the time to enjoy each other and the focus is on the family.”

Following her 90th birthday, Barbara revealed that unlike her husband, she wasn’t planning on celebrating the milestone by skydiving.

“I’m too smart to jump out of a perfectly good plane. I am not jumping out of an airplane. I am not an idiot. The whole family is coming for my birthday, which will be fun,” she told PEOPLE.

The 93-year-old former president, who has been diagnosed with vascular Parkinsonism, was hospitalized multiple times in 2017 while struggling with bronchitis and pneumonia.