Former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday, was known for many things. Most notably, her status as the wife of one president and the mother of another. She was also beloved for her quick wit and dry sense of humor, as well as her longtime advocacy for improving literacy around the world.

These facts, of course, only make up a bit of who Bush was and what made up her 92 years. Read on to learn a few more lesser-known facts about the legendary first lady:

1. The Bushes faced tragedy early on in their marriage

In 1953, George and Barbara’s second child, daughter Robin, died of leukemia at just three years old. The loss affected both Bushes deeply, and Barbara had said it made them more compassionate people: “Because of Robin, George and I love every living human more.”

Robin remained a strong and positive presence in her mother’s life through the years. “Robin to me is a joy. She’s like an angel to me, and she’s not a sadness or a sorrow,” the former first lady said in 2012.

2. She showed her then-teenage son George W. Bush a fetus in a jar following a miscarriage

In George W. Bush’s book, Decision Points, he recalled a moment after his mother had a miscarriage. He said that she put the fetal remains in a jar, and showed them to her son as he drove her to the hospital. “She says to her teenage kid, ‘Here’s a fetus,’” George W. later said in an interview about the incident. “There’s no question that it affected me.”

Barbara later confirmed a version of the story in an interview with Larry King, but noted that someone else named Paula — not identified but possibly a housekeeper — “put it in the jar, and I was shocked when she gave it to him.”

3. She thought abortion and sexuality were personal issues, not political ones

During the 1992 presidential election, Barbara deviated from her husband’s stance on abortion and gay rights, saying that she believed both were “personal.” She said: “The personal things should be left out of, in my opinion, out of platforms and conventions.”

The Bushes on their wedding day CORBIS/Corbis/Getty

4. Her husband and son aren’t the only presidents she’s related to

Barbara, whose maiden name is Pierce, was also a distant relative (a fourth cousin, four times removed) of President Franklin Pierce, according to Vanity Fair and other outlets.

5. She helped change the way people interacted with AIDS patients

In addition to being a champion for literacy, the former first lady also championed the cause of AIDS patients. She made history in 1989 when she visited a Washington hospice, and hugged and kissed abandoned infants afflicted with the virus.

A First Lady has the power to make people think. In 1989 Barbara Bush visited a Washington hospice where abandoned infants with the AIDS virus were being cared for. Some folks were ignorant and thought you could get AIDS from touching someone. Mrs. Bush hugged and kissed the kids pic.twitter.com/V2w41XkXlR — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) April 17, 2018

6. She’s the second woman in U.S. history to have her husband and son serve as president

The first was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

7. Chinese authorities (probably) spied on the family one Thanksgiving

At least, that’s what she thought, according to her memoir. She and George were living in Beijing as he served as the head of the U.S. Liaison Office in the country in the ’70s, and had then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and his family over for Thanksgiving dinner as they were in town. During the lunch, Barbara said she could tell that the Chinese authorities were spying on the party.

8. She was a ghostwriter for her dogs, and also wrote a memoir

The two children’s books, C. Fred’s Story and Millie’s Book, were both told from the perspective of Bush family dogs. Her memoir, the self-titled Barbara Bush, was published in 1994.

9. And a newspaper column

When George was first elected to Congress, the Bushes relocated from Houston to Washington, D.C., but Barbara still remained involved with her local community by writing a newspaper column called “Washington Scene” that was published in newspapers throughout the city.

The Bushes in 1966 CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

10. She was diagnosed with Graves’ disease

In March of 1989, during her husband’s first year as president, Barbara was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that impacts a person’s thyroid.

11. She met her future husband at just 16 years old

George and Barbara met at a dance when both were still teenagers. She was 16 and attending boarding school in South Carolina, while he was 17 and doing the same in Massachusetts. They were engaged after a year and a half, although their wedding was postponed until 1945, after George returned home from World War II.

12. She worked at a factory during World War II

While her husband-to-be was away at war, Barbara joined the many women who were getting involved in the workforce during WWII. According to her memoir, she worked at a nuts-and-bolts factory during the summer of 1943.

Barbara and George H.W. Bush Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

13. Six schools have been named after her

Five of them are in Texas, and one is in Arizona. Also in Texas, there is a Barbara Bush Library.

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush and George W. Bush Laura L. Camden

14. She wasn’t a big fan of Donald Trump

Bush was known for being relatively tight-lipped about her political beliefs, but she was notably outspoken during the 2016 presidential campaign, revealing that she didn’t like the way Trump spoke — particularly about women. “He doesn’t give many answers to how he would solve problems. He sort of makes faces and says insulting things,” Barbara said while campaigning for her son Jeb Bush. “He’s said terrible things about women, terrible things about the military. I don’t understand why people are for him, for that reason. I’m a woman. I’m not crazy about what he says about women.”—

15. She didn’t seem to be a fan of Sarah Palin, either

In 2010, during an interview with Larry King, she let her views on the former vice presidential nominee slip, too: “I sat next to her once, thought she was beautiful. And I think she’s very happy in Alaska. And I hope she’ll stay there.”