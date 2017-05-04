Did Barack Obama Really Two-Time Michelle While They Were Dating? Here’s What New Biography Says

Buried in Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David J. Garrow’s 1,400-page tome about former President Barack Obama’s rise to the White House is the headline-grabbing revelation that he had a serious relationship with – and proposed marriage (twice!) to – a woman other than wife Michelle.

Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama also includes details that a young Obama may have continued to see his former flame, Sheila Miyoshi Jager, even after he met his future first lady. Some reports have breathlessly claimed that Obama cheated on Michelle.

“Barack and Sheila had continued to see each other irregularly throughout the 1990-1991 academic year, notwithstanding the deepening of Barack’s relationship with Michelle Robinson,” Garrow writes. “‘I always felt bad about it,’ Sheila confessed more than two decades later.”

But what’s the truth? Garrow spoke to Jager, now an Oberlin College professor, for the book. (She has declined to speak to PEOPLE.) Here’s what the author really says happened between Michelle, Barack and Jager – and the timeline of how it all went down.

Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama releases on May 9.