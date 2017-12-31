Barack Obama is sharing his favorite songs from 2017.

The former president, 56, continued his tradition of naming his annual top tracks by listing tunes from artists such as Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, Harry Styles and JAY-Z, among others.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists,” Obama wrote on his Facebook page, Sunday. “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world.”

He continued, “With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.”

Lamar’s “Humble,” JAY-Z’s “Family Feud,” U2’s “Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” and Style’s “Sign of the Times,” along with Montana’s “Unforgettable” all made the list.

Camila Cabello’s “Havana, “Chanel” by Frank Ocean and “Broken Clocks” by Sza also got approval from the former president.

Obama ended his list with a special shout out to Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway rendition of “Born in the U.S.A.,” with the father of two adding, “[It’s] not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!”

The former president is good friends with many of the artists he listed, including Chance the Rapper, and JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé, who collaborated on her husband’s “Family Feud.”

As for literature, Obama named The Power by Naomi Alderman and A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles among his favorites.

While sharing his favorite songs and books of 2017 might provide some insight into Obama’s mind, he also shared positive news stories from the year on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Barack Obama Joke Around Ahead of Radio Interview

“As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what’s best about America,” Obama tweeted.

Among the stories he shared were those of Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston who turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims; and Chris Long, the Philadelphia Eagles star who gave away an entire season’s salary to launch a campaign to promote educational equity and opportunity for underserved youth in the three cities he’s played football in – Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis.