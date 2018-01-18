Did Barack Obama Win HQ Trivia Last Night — on Michelle Obama's Birthday?

Did Barack Obama just celebrate wife Michelle Obama’s 54th birthday by winning a little extra spending money.

During last night’s 9 p.m. HQ Trivia game, the nation’s 44th president appeared to split a cash prize of $2,000 with 90 other people.

At the end of the evening’s game — where thousands of users from all around the world competed against each other by attempting to correctly answer 12 increasingly difficult trivia questions — an HQ user going by the name of “Obama” who used the same smiling photo the former president uses as his social media profile picture popped up on the screen as one of the night’s 91 winners who was taking home a cash prize of $21.98.

A chap named Obama just won HQ pic.twitter.com/SnHSDwDj1O — Sarah Begley (@SCBegley) January 18, 2018

While a rep for Obama did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, social media didn’t waste any time before celebrating the President’s alleged accomplishment.

Wrote one user, “Overachiever taking advantage of retirement.”

Another wrote, “.@BarackObama I knew you were a smart dude but this REALLY impresses me.”

.@BarackObama I knew you were a smart dude but this REALLY impresses me #HQ @hqtrivia pic.twitter.com/L09SqHCZEW — Sam Rosenbaum (@sam_rosenbaum) January 18, 2018

Regardless of whether the former president really won HQ, he made sure to spoil his wife on her special day.

The former first lady took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off the beautiful flowers and card she received from her husband — and “biggest fan.”

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning,” Mrs. Obama wrote. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old.”

The card was addressed to “Miche” and signed, “Happy birthday, B.”

The former president also celebrated Michelle’s birthday with a sweet photo post on his Instagram.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend,” he captioned a stunning throwback photo of the couple. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama.”