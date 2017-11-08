Politics
Barack Obama Unplugged: Former W.H. Photographer Pete Souza Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Shots
Former White House photographer Pete Souza was by President Barack Obama’s side, snapping away throughout his two terms in office. And in Souza’s new book, Obama: An Intimate Portrait, available now, he’s looking back at some of his favorite photos from the eight years
During his time as White House photographer, Souza snapped 1.9 million photos, some at official events, and others in off-the-cuff moments. This picture is in the latter category. At a daycare center next door to his daughter Sasha's school, President Barack Obama greets children peering out through the window.
"Yet another snowstorm blanketed Washington for the second time in a few days," Souza says of this photo, snapped in February 2010. "Because it was a Saturday, I hung around the White House thinking that the President might venture out in the snow with his daughters." Souza was right — he took this photo of the president goofing off with daughters Sasha and Malia in the freshly snow-covered Rose Garden.
This photo shows Obama in a room at Newtown High School, in Newtown, Connecticut, two days after the shooting massacre at nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Souza says the shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six school employees, was one of the most difficult moments of the Obama administration, for both himself and the president.
"It affected me in a profound way that no other situation in the eight years did," Souza says. "It certainly affected him. I don't think there's any question. He cried on stage one time reliving that time, because I think he was reacting not just as a president but as a parent and just couldn't imagine the horror of what it must have been like for a parent to go through that. And then to see them, see these parents two days later, was just almost too much to take."
President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters make their way into the Canada State Dinner at the White House in March 2016. The event marked Malia and Sasha's first state dinner.
Souza says that in putting together his book, he started with 1,000 photos, and eventually whittled them down to 320, with this shot making the considerable cut.
Souza captured this sweet moment between Obama and daughter Sasha as the first family ate dinner on the roof of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Moscow, Russia, in July 2009.
Souza says he and Obama had a sort of unspoken agreement about when the photographer could snap imtimate moments of the first family. "I was respectful of their privacy; I would make a few pictures in intimate situations and back away when I needed to," he tells PEOPLE. "That was all, I think, based on our relationship and then being a photographer and just having good intuition when it was okay to make pictures and when it was time to back out of the room."
Obama watches a movie about Yosemite National Park on a virtual reality headset in the Outer Oval Office in August 2016.
Souza says he hopes Obama likes the photo book. "I hope he feels I presented an accurate portrayal of him," he tells PEOPLE. "I think I did. I hope he feels the same way."
Before the president's visit to Kensington Palace in April 2016, Souza worried he wouldn't be given "the kind of access" to take behind-the-scenes photos like this one, of Prince William and Obama speaking to Prince George in his bathrobe.
"But ... they allowed me to photograph for gosh, it must have been 15 or 20 minutes," Souza says. "So, I felt I was able to capture some really good moments, based solely on the fact that Prince William and Kensington Palace allowed me to be there. Kudos to them."
In November 2010, Obama visited Kamakura, Japan, and the Great Buddha statue there. It was just one of many international visits Souza photographed during his administration. "We did get to do some cool things," he says of the trips. "Not enough, but we did get to do some cool things."
Obama takes a policy break for a jam session with Bono and Alicia Keys in December 2011. Souza says that during this shot, Bono was playing the Beatles song "Norwegian Wood." "In the midst of this, the President looks back at me and says, 'How cool is this?' " Souza recalled in an Instagram post in January.
Of his relationship with the former president, Souza says: "I don't think I'm the best photographer in the world. I'm a competent photographer. But I think I was absolutely the right person to be his photographer. I think he and I established a relationship that allowed me the access to make those intimate pictures. I think he trusted me completely."
