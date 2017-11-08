Barack Obama Unplugged: Former W.H. Photographer Pete Souza Shows Off Never-Before-Seen Shots

This photo shows Obama in a room at Newtown High School, in Newtown, Connecticut, two days after the shooting massacre at nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Souza says the shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six school employees, was one of the most difficult moments of the Obama administration, for both himself and the president.

"It affected me in a profound way that no other situation in the eight years did," Souza says. "It certainly affected him. I don't think there's any question. He cried on stage one time reliving that time, because I think he was reacting not just as a president but as a parent and just couldn't imagine the horror of what it must have been like for a parent to go through that. And then to see them, see these parents two days later, was just almost too much to take."