Former President Obama Returns to Personal Twitter Handle: ‘Is This Thing Still On?’

Former President Barack Obama may have left Washington, D.C. and the White House behind, but he hasn’t forgotten his personal Twitter account, which he tweeted from following Friday’s festivities.

Following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Obama tweeted from @BarackObama, writing, “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.”

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

The former president and first lady, Michelle Obama, boarded the Executive One helicopter following Trump’s inauguration, heading to a getaway in Palm Springs, Calif. The vacay was delayed, however, when the Obamas couldn’t land in Palm Springs due to inclement weather, reports CNN.

Michelle also took to Twitter, promising her followers that she’s only taking “a little break.”

“Will be back before you know it to work on the issues we care about,” she wrote.

The 53-year-old Harvard law graduate and her husband, 55, arrived at Joint Base Andrews, where daughters Malia and Sasha awaited. The Chicago native addressed the crowd after their arrival at Andrews, and joked that “Michelle and I, we’ve really been milking this goodbye thing, so it behooves me to be very brief.”

“I said before and I will say again that when we started on this journey, we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and their ability, our ability, to join together and change the country in ways that would make life better for our kids and our grandkids. The change didn’t happen from the top down, but it happened from the bottom up,” he continued.

He then circled back to his campaign message of hope: “Throughout it was infused with a sense of hope … It wasn’t blind optimism that drove you to do all this work, it wasn’t naiveté … it was hope in the face of difficulty. It was hope in the face of uncertainty.”

He added: “This is just a little pit stop. This is not a period, this is a comma. In the continuing story of building America.”