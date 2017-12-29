Barack Obama Just Tweeted Good News Stories from 2017 to Cheer Us All Up

Barack Obama is here to remind you that for all its faults, 2017 wasn’t all bad.

The former president took to Twitter on Friday to share some positive news stories from the year that may have been overlooked amid all the negative coverage of his successor’s presidency.

“As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what’s best about America,” Obama tweeted.

Among the stories he shared were those of Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston who turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims; and Chris Long, the Philadelphia Eagles star who gave away an entire season’s salary to launch a campaign to promote educational equity and opportunity for underserved youth in the three cities he’s played football in – Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis.

All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

“All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up,” Obama said. “Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018.”

The Twitter thread was immediately flooded with admirers, who applauded the former president for “exemplifying what leadership can be” and “keeping our spirits up” in trying times.

“Thank you, Sir. I (and I suspect many others) needed this,” one commenter tweeted.

“We need you more than ever, sir,” said another. “Please help lead us back into the light. Thank you.”