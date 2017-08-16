Barack Obama’s Tweet Following Charlottesville Protests Is Now Most Liked in History

Barack Obama continues to inspire — and breaks records while doing it.

The former U.S. president took to Twitter on Saturday in the aftermath of the violent Charlottesville rally that took the lives of three people, writing a Nelson Mandela quote: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

Obama’s Tweet became the most liked tweet in history on Tuesday, surpassing Ariana Grande’s distraught tweet following the Manchester terrorist attacks that occurred after her concert in May. It set the record at about 10 p.m. ET with more than 2.73 million likes, according to Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

In addition, the tweet is currently the 5th most retweeted ever.

Obama, 56, wrote three tweets in total, continuing from the first one by writing, “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Grande’s tweet now takes second place as the most liked tweet of all time, followed by Ellen DeGeneres‘ Oscar selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards.

Obama has 93.3 million Twitter followers.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has come under fire for his delayed response in condemning racists and hate groups by name after a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.