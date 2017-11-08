Juror in Chief? Former President Barack Obama Reports for Jury Duty in Chicago

Not even past presidents can avoid being called in for jury duty.

Former President Barack Obama honored his civic obligations in Chicago on Wednesday morning, reporting for jury duty at the Windy City’s Daley Center with his Secret Service detail in tow.

Earlier, Obama was seen leaving his home in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood with a motorcade of black SUVs, CNN reported. After he arrived at the Daley Center, Obama shook hands with fellow would-be jurors and autographed copies of his books.

The former president was ultimately dismissed without having to serve on a jury, the Chicago Tribune reported.

But by then, Twitter was abuzz with pictures and videos of Obama reporting for jury duty.

“OBAMA! Jury duty & I just shook hands with the best president ever!!” one social media user tweeted alongside footage of Obama at the Daley Center.

Obama walking out of jury duty 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FktL5luF8H — Maaharita (@Maaharita1) November 8, 2017

Obama is not the first past president to be called in for jury duty.

In 2015, former President George W. Bush reported for jury duty in Dallas before ultimately being dismissed.