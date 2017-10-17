Richard Branson Reveals the Real Purpose for Barack Obama’s Oval Office Red Button

Earlier this year, it was revealed that President Donald Trump uses the red button on his Oval Office desk to order Coke from his butler. But when Barack Obama was president, he used the button to call for a healthier — if still caffeinated — beverage.

In his new autobiography Finding My Virginity, billionaire Richard Branson reveals that Obama used the button to order tea. Branson made the discovery when he visited his friend President Obama for lunch one day in the Oval Office.