Richard Branson Reveals the Real Purpose for Barack Obama’s Oval Office Red Button

Earlier this year, it was revealed that President Donald Trump uses the red button on his Oval Office desk to order Coke from his butler. But when Barack Obama was president, he used the button to call for a healthier — if still caffeinated — beverage.
In his new autobiography Finding My Virginity, billionaire Richard Branson reveals that Obama used the button to order tea.
Branson made the discovery when he visited his friend President Obama for lunch one day in the Oval Office.
“As we stood up to leave I noticed the red buttons on his desk. Obama saw me looking at them,” Branson wrote. “He said, ‘They used to be there for emergencies, but now I use them for ordering tea for my guests.’ ”
Obama is known to have an affinity for tea. Reggie Love, Obama’s personal aide from 2009 to 2011, told Business Insider that Obama hardly ever drank coffee in the morning, opting instead for green tea, water or orange juice. And The New York Times reported in 2009 that the White House refrigerators were regularly stocked with the president’s favorite organic brew: Honest Tea.