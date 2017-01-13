Barack Obama Has ‘One Last Dad Joke’ as President — and It’s Hilarious

President Obama traditionally saves his barrage of dad jokes for the annual turkey pardoning, but with eight days until he officially leaves office, had to get one last good one in.

On Friday, the Curiosity Rover, a car-sized robotic rover exploring Mars, tweeted about carrying the commander-in-chief’s signature to the surface of the planet, writing, “Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS’s signature to the surface of # Mars. # NASAPast8Years.”

And that was the perfect assist for Obama to layup a dad joke.

One last dad joke. A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

“That is out of this world. Thanks @NASA,” the president responded.

We could only imagine the reactions First Lady Michelle Obama and the couple’s daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, had … perhaps some eye-rolling?

“[Sasha and Malia] just couldn’t take my jokes anymore. They were fed up,” the father of two said about his girls missing the final turkey pardoning ceremony due to his jokes.

The president highlighted the last eight years in his final Christmas address, and remembered how the nation was treated to his countless dad jokes. “They’re great jokes,” he said, admitting, “Although a few got a frosty reception.”