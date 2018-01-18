Here's How Michelle Obama Celebrated Her 54th Birthday with 'Biggest Fan' Barack in D.C.

Leave it to Barack and Michelle Obama to be trailblazers — whether in or out of office.

According to the Washington Post, the pair celebrated Michelle’s 54th birthday at A Rake’s Progress, a Washington D.C. restaurant that hasn’t quite opened for business.

The restaurant — which is located in The Line hotel within the hip and trendy Adams Morgan neighborhood — officially opens on Jan. 29, and promises it will be “accepting reservations soon.”

In addition to the special dinner, the duo also took in a play. The former president’s communications director, Katie Hill, referenced their night out to PEOPLE while shooting down a social media rumor that the 44th president won some cash while playing HQ Trivia Wednesday night.

“President Obama is as competitive a trivia player as anybody, but he was celebrating his wife’s birthday last night with dinner and a play. In other words, not exactly the most conducive environment for gaming on a phone,” she said.

Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day Michelle Obama/Instagram

The former president was clearly focusing on his wife Wednesday, and made made sure to spoil her on her special day.

Mrs. Obama took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off the beautiful flowers and card she received from her husband — and “biggest fan.”

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2014 Theo Wargo/WireImage

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning,” she wrote. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old.”

The card was addressed to “Miche” and signed, “Happy birthday, B.”

The former president also celebrated Michelle’s birthday with a sweet photo post on his Instagram.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend,” he captioned a stunning throwback photo of the couple. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama.”