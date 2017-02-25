Barack Obama Takes Daughter Malia to Broadway Show — And He Looks Incredible!

He's rested & has a glow about him. The man is back. pic.twitter.com/EGyrjSn8EY — deray mckesson (@deray) February 24, 2017

Former President Barack Obama seems to be enjoying his trip to New York City.

Obama was spotted having dinner Thursday night having dinner with his eldest daughter, Malia, at Emilio’s Ballato, an Italian restaurant in Soho.

After being treated like a rockstar while grabbing coffee on Friday afternoon, the two bonded some more in the evening, attending the revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price on Broadway, starring Danny DeVito and Mark Ruffalo.

Obama caused a commotion among New Yorkers and social media took notice of his glowing complexion, likely due to his post-presidency vacation in Palm Springs, California and, later, in the British Virgin Islands.

Barack Obama just arrived in row just behind me for Broadway show. Performance is revival of Arthur Miller's "The Price." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017

Okay, so it's intermission. Obama and Malia came in and left when the lights were down. The crowd didn't notice. Nice job, Secret Service. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017

A woman sitting five seats from Obama just said she didn't realize it was him. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017

Wow! At #ThePriceBway preview & @BarackObama is nxt 2 me. So cool! Much respect. Thx 4 supporting the arts @RTC_NYC pic.twitter.com/rsiKh5r9c5 — Fabio Salles (@salles_fabio) February 25, 2017

Obama and his wife, Michelle, spent 10 days on a private island belonging to British billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, where the Hawaiian native got to enjoy something he hadn’t done in eight years — water sports.

In a post on the Virgin website, Branson wrote that he invited the couple to the island for a “complete break” after Barack’s two presidential terms.

They returned to their new $4.3 million home in Washington, D.C. in early February.