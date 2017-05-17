Barack Obama’s Bromance with Joe Biden Lives On — But He Hasn’t Spoken to Hillary Clinton Since January

She packs her own lunch, and he still isn’t allowed to drive. Subscribe now for all about Michelle and Barack Obama’s lives after moving out of the White House – only in PEOPLE!

Barack Obama and Joe Biden‘s bromance lives on.

In PEOPLE’s new cover story on the Obamas’ life after leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Obama’s chief of staff Anita Decker Breckenridge says the former commander-in-chief’s special bond with his vice president hasn’t changed.

“The bromance continues. It’s not ended,” Breckenridge says, adding that they’ve seen each other and continue to talk. “That’s one of the things I would say, you know… What does he miss about the White House? I mean, they had lunch every single week for eight years.”

The first time the two men saw each other after President Donald Trump‘s inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20 was a homey reception— think grocery-store cheese platter and some bottles of wine on a folding table — to christen the Obamas’ new offices in D.C.’s West End.

“The vice president walked in and he and President Obama embraced and then immediately clicked back into the relationship they had working together,” said former White House press aide Peter Velz. “It was really nice to see, just how warm the vice president’s reception was.”

Another source says the pair recently got together for a “few rounds of golf.”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

A source also tells PEOPLE that the two men have played “a few rounds of golf recently.”

As for Hillary Clinton, sources in both leaders’ camps confirm to PEOPLE that Obama has not spoken with her since they saw each other on the Capitol steps at Trump’s inauguration.