Obama Recalls Busting Out 'Dad Moves' with Prince and Sasha on Letterman's New Netflix Talk Show

When he’s not embarrassing his daughters with dad jokes, Barack Obama likes to show off his “dad moves” on the dance floor.

On the upcoming premiere of David Letterman’s new Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction, the former president tells the host about the time he danced onstage with daughter Sasha, 15, and the late singer Prince, who died in April 2016 at 57.

“This was probably three or four months before he died and Prince asks Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer,” Obama explains.

What happened next surprised the former commander in chief.

“Then Sasha pulls me up — which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but, I have dad moves,” Obama confessed.

Obama, who also has an older daughter, Malia, 19, went on to tell Letterman that the key to keeping it cool when you’re a dad is “staying in the pocket.”

“You’ve got to stay in the pocket. Because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket,” Obama said. “And they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off. And you know, they start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.”

In the interview, Obama also discusses his family, life after the presidency and what he views as the most crucial issues in America right now. The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres Friday, Jan. 12 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.