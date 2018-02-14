'To My One and Only': Barack and Michelle Obama's Valentine's Day Messages Will Melt Your Heart

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s Valentine’s Day messages to each other will give you all the feels.

““Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!…” the former first lady wrote on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday, sharing a personally curated Spotify playlist featuring 44 songs for the 44th president.

Some of the tunes on the playlist, called Forever Mine: Michelle to Barack, include “Halo” by their pal Beyoncé, “Forever Mine” by Andra Day, “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King and “At Last” by Etta James.

The former president also shared a heartfelt message to his wife of 25 years.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better,” he tweeted alongside a photo of the couple looking relaxed and snuggly.

The loving notes come a month after the former president spoiled his wife on her 54th birthday.

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning,” Mrs. Obama wrote. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old.”

The card was addressed to “Miche” and signed, “Happy birthday, B.”