See Michelle and Barack Obama’s Sweetest Moments as First Couple

From elevator nuzzles to their first dance as first couple to countless mutual compliments, President Barack Obama and his First Lady Michelle Obama have been the epitome of relationship goals throughout their eight years in office.

The Obamas celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in October of last year but in this video trip down memory lane, it’s easy to confuse the president and first lady for newlyweds.

Take, for example, Michelle Obama’s enduring appreciation for her husband’s “swagalicious” walk. “Watching my husband walk off of Marine One and go to the Oval Office, it’s like, mmm, mmm, mmm,” the first lady approvingly told Oprah Winfrey during an interview last year. “And you know he’s got that walk, right?”

Or the way the president considers his wife to be a little out of his league. “How lucky am I to be married to Michelle Obama?” the president said after being introduced by the first lady at a rally during his 2012 re-election campaign. “For you men out there who are not yet married, let me explain — the whole goal is to marry up.”

Perhaps most inspiring of all is their commitment to each other and to their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

“If we were going to do this together, there were some things we would sacrifice for, there were other things we wouldn’t,” the president once said. “And making sure we were there for each other, that’s something we wouldn’t sacrifice.”