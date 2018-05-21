Barack and Michelle Obama Sign a Deal with Netflix to Produce Shows and Films

Barack and Michelle Obama have officially sealed a deal with Netflix to produce television shows and films for the streaming service.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” Netflix announced in a statement Monday on Twitter.

The former president and first lady have created “Higher Ground Productions,” a company to produce content for Netflix, the streaming service announced, according to The New York Times.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Obama said in a statement.

Michelle and Barack Obama JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The Times reported in March that the Obamas were in talks with Netflix to produce exclusive shows.

One of the new shows will reportedly feature Obama moderating conversations on policy issues from his presidency, including health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy and climate change.

The Times reported Monday that the former president likely won’t use the Netflix deal as a platform to engage with President Donald Trump over his controversial policies and attacks on the Obama legacy.

“The former president and his advisers have rejected that approach, believing that Mr. Obama would become a convenient political target for the current president,” the Times said.