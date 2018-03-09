Barack and Michelle Obama in Talks to Produce Shows for Netflix: Report

Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly in talks with Netflix to produce a series of exclusive shows for the streaming service, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a former Obama senior adviser, told the Times on Thursday.

“Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

One of the new shows will reportedly feature Obama moderating conversations on policy issues from his presidency, including health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy and climate change.

JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

The Times noted that Obama doesn’t plan to use the show as a platform to engage with President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the projects.

Obama recently appeared as the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where the two discussed current political issues but notably avoided mentioning Trump by name.