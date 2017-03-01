The Bid for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Memoirs Has Reportedly Reached $60 Million

This article originally appeared on TIME.

The rights for Barack and Michelle Obama‘s memoirs will sell for at least $60 million, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The eventual total price tag will include a book from both the former President and First Lady. The couple plans to write their memoirs separately, but sell the rights of their finished accounts together as a package, according to the Financial Times report.

Penguin Random House, who published former President Obama’s three other books, reportedly leads the chase, but HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan are also in the hunt, according to the Financial Times.

The bid would shatter the previous record for a presidential memoir, which is held by Bill Clinton. His account sold for $15 million upon the completion of his presidency back in 2000.