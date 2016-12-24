Barack and Michelle Obama Joke About Their Rocky First Christmas Address

President Barack and Michelle Obama took a trip down memory lane for the couple’s final Christmas Address on Saturday.

“One of best parts of the holiday season is spending time with the special people in your life,” President Obama, 55, said in the video address. “And, for me, that means getting some help from my best friend for our annual Christmas Weekly Address.”

The First Lady added: “Given how our first Christmas Weekly Address went, I realized that Barack needed all the help he could get.”

With that, a shot of the younger, wide-eyed couple filled the screen, with the president bursting into laughter just moments in to the December 2009 address.

“This is our first Christmas in the White House and we’re — what? Stop!” Michelle, 52, said in response to her husband’s laughter. “You’ve got to stop it. You’ve gotta get it together. You’re gonna have to pull it together, POTUS.”

Fast forward to 2016, Michelle recalled the couple’s time celebrating the holidays in the White House, welcoming thousands of guests, serving thousands of cookies, and the president treating the nation to countless dad jokes — “They’re great jokes,” the President Obama said. “Although a few got a frosty reception.”

“The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the honor of serving as your President and First Lady,” President Obama said.

The couple shared a message of compassion and hope, with Michelle adding: “The idea that we are brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper … And that we care for the sick … feed the hungry … and welcome the stranger … no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith.”

The president wished everyone a Merry Christmas on behalf of the First Family — including the family’s dogs, “Bo and that troublemaker Sunny.”