From Bootcamp Workouts to Tuscan Strolls, See the Obamas’ Post-Presidency Life in Action

From a beach in the British Virgin Islands to the Profile in Courage Awards in Boston, see what former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama have been up to since leaving the White House
JUNE 19
Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share photos from a recent bootcamp weekend that she hosted for her “crew” at a friend’s house outside Washington, D.C. The bootcamps are a tradition carried over from the former first lady's White House years.
"Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first,” Obama said.
MAY 26
Barack Obama was all smiles as he played a round of golf at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
MAY 22
Michelle and Barack Obama took a stroll in Siena, Tuscany during their six-day vacation to Italy.
The couple were greeted by crowds of cheering fans as they left the Duomo di Siena. And the former first lady turned heads in an of-the-moment, off-the-shoulder top.
MAY 12
Michelle Obama gave remarks at the Partnership for a Healthier America Summit in Washington, D.C., where she spoke out against the Trump administration's decision to scale back school meal nutritional requirements.
"Every elected official on this planet should understand," Obama said. "Don’t play with our children. Don’t do it."
May 8
Barack Obama looked relaxed and casual in sunglasses and a white button-down shirt without a tie during his two-day trip to Milan in May.
Obama mixed business and pleasure on the trip, meeting with former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and discussing climate change at a conference, while also squeezing in some sightseeing.
MAY 7
Before heading to the Profile in Courage Awards ceremony in Boston, the Obamas attended a reception with members of the Kennedy family, including John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, who later presented the former president with the annual award.
May 7
At the same event, Obama showed off his golf swing — sans golf course — backstage in the green room.
May 7
Michelle and Barack Obama shared a smile at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s dinner gala, where the former president was honored with the annual Profile in Courage Award.
May 7
On stage with Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama accepted the Profile in Courage Award for "his enduring commitment to democratic ideals and elevating the standard of political courage in a new century."
May 7
After accepting the award, Barack Obama appeared to give his wife an approving once-over on stage.
MAY 5
Michelle Obama spoke during MTV's 2017 College Signing Day, promising to continue her efforts to promote higher education.
“I might not live in the White House anymore, but Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all,” she told students as she took the stage, “and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in.”
May 5
College Signing Day was always cause for celebration in the Obama White House, a tradition they've continued while out of office.
During the event, held at the Public Theater in New York City, Obama gave hugs to college-bound students in the STEP dance group. The all-girls dance squad from Baltimore will be featured in an upcoming documentary, Step.
May 5
After the hugs were given out, Mrs. Obama joined some soon-to-be-graduates in a mid-jump photo opp.
MAY 3
Barack Obama and his former chief of staff and current mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, visited the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago — where both men married their wives.
MARCH 20
Michelle Obama celebrated the first day of spring by going for a walk with dogs Sunny and Bo.
“Look who has a spring in their step," she said in an Instagram photo of the outing. "Celebrate the #FirstDayofSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving.”
MARCH 15
Barack Obama enjoyed an afternoon round of golf at a local country club in Oahu, Hawaii.
Mid Pacific Country Club General Manager Jim Swieter told PEOPLE at the time that Obama seemed more relaxed in his post-presidency. “He was much more approachable and accessible to members and guests around the club," Swieter said.
MARCH 8
Michelle Obama marked International Women's Day with a surprise visit to 12 female students at Cardozo Education Campus, a combined middle and high school in Washington, D.C.
March 8
After a round of hugs, Obama and the young students sat down to talk about education and their goals for the future.
MARCH 5
The American people are here for Barack Obama's post-presidency style, especially this sleek leather jacket he wore on a visit with wife Michelle to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
March 5
Barack Obama’s chief of staff Anita Decker Breckenridge told PEOPLE in May: “He’s had that jacket for quite some time ... I just don’t think he’s had the opportunity to wear it. When does the president ever get to go out in his leather jacket? It’s not something we see.”
FEBRUARY 27
At Ballou STAY (School to Aid Youth) in Washington, D.C., Michelle Obama spent two and a half hours talking with adult students working to finish their high school degrees.
FEBRUARY 27
Later during the school visit, Michelle Obama offered a hug to a student who was very happy to see her.
FEBRUARY 14
Michelle Obama took to Twitter on Valentine's Day to send her husband a sweet message.
"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines," she captioned a picture of two pairs of feet (presumably belonging to the Obamas) on a sandy beach.
The photo may very well have been snapped during their recent 10-day vacation to the British Virgin Islands.
JANUARY 29
After a quick post-presidency getaway to Palm Springs with daughters Sasha and Malia, Barack and Michelle Obama set off for a 10-day vacation to the British Virgin Islands. They stayed at Richard Branson's luxurious Necker Island retreat, where Obama tried his hand at kitesurfing.
