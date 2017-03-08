JFK and Jackie Kennedy’s Life as Newlyweds Captured in New Auction Photos

The images – taken by Orlando Suero in 1954 – are part of a Bonhams auction titled the “Kennedy Years,” and show the couple during JFK’s time as a junior Massachusetts senator working in the nation’s capital following their September 1953 wedding, according to a press release.

Taken over the course of five days in Georgetown, the 13 Suero photos up for auction feature Jackie with the couple’s dog and on the university’s campus, as well as JFK playing football with his brother Robert F. Kennedy, said the release.

The black-and-white photos are estimated to sell for between $3,000 and $6,000. Other auction items include notes to designer Oleg Cassini from Jackie, taken from the collection of the former first lady’s one-time personal assistant Mary Gallagher.

“These photographs are fascinating because they show the Kennedys private, casual, and before both of their lives became so public,” Jackie Style author Pamela Keogh tells PEOPLE. “Jackie is not quite so polished as she became as First Lady. You can see she is ‘finding her way’ in terms of style.”

Keogh adds, “In fact, you can see with her very short hairstyle – and the poodle named ‘Gaulie’ after Charles de Gaulle – that she is definitely influenced by Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.”

She notes that the photo of JFK wearing sunglasses is especially rare: “he refused to be photographed wearing them!”

Suero’s sessions with the couple were previously published in a book, Camelot at Dawn, in 2001. Suero was a photographer with Three Lions Picture Agency when he was assigned to photography the Kennedys.

The “Kennedy Years” section of the Bonhams auction will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in New York City.