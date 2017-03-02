Attorney General Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Trump Campaign Investigations

This article originally appeared on TIME.

Under fire for previously undisclosed contact with the Russian ambassador, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that he would recuse himself from any investigations related to President Trump’s campaign.

Speaking at a press conference at the Department of Justice, Sessions said his staff recommended he recuse himself because of his involvement with the Trump campaign and “I believe those recommendations are right and just.”

“I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States,” he said.

He also sought to clear up his testimony during his confirmation hearing that seemed to conflict with the fact that he had met with the Russian ambassador twice in 2016. (During his hearing, he said he “did not have communications with the Russians.”)

“Let me be clear,” Sessions said Thursday. “I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign. And the idea that I was part of a quote, ‘continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government’ is totally false. That is the question that Senator Franken asked me at the hearing.”

He said he would write the Senate Judiciary committee “today or tomorrow” to clarify his testimony for the record.