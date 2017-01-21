Ashley Judd Recites Powerful ‘Nasty Woman’ Poem at Women’s March

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Ashley Judd used her time at the Women’s March on Washington to recite a poem called “Nasty Woman,” which refers to President Donald Trump as “a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust.”

The poem was written by 19-year-old Tennessee resident Nina Donovan, who first performed her work in December of last year. (At the time, Judd shared a clip of Donovan reciting the poem to her Facebook page. “Enjoy your baptism by slam poetry fire,” Judd wrote. “The intersectional, social justice themes presented rocked my word.”)

“I am not nasty like the combo of Trump and Pence being served up to me in my voting booths. I’m nasty like the battles my grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth,” Judd read on Saturday. “I’m nasty like the fight for wage equality. Scarlett Johansson, why were the female actors paid less than half of what the male actors earned last year. See, even when we do go into higher paying jobs our wages are still cut with blades sharpened by testosterone. Why is the work of a black woman and a Hispanic woman worth only 63 and 54 cents of a white man’s privileged daughter? This is not a feminist myth. This is inequality. So we are not here to be debunked. We are here to be respected. We are here to be nasty.”

A later verse in Donovan’s poem calls out Trump for his comments about being able to grab women “by the p—y” because of his fame. (Trump’s remarks came during a conversation with Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush in 2005; the unaired video of their conversation was unearthed last year.)

“And our p—ies ain’t for grabbing. There for reminding you that our walls are stronger than America’s ever will be,” Judd read on Saturday. “Our p—ies are for our pleasure. They are for birthing new generations of filthy, vulgar, nasty, proud, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh, you name it, for new generations of nasty women. So if you a nasty woman, or you love one who is, let me hear you say, hell yeah.”

Judd was one of a number of high-profile stars to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and around the country.