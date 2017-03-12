Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Isn’t Running for Senate: ‘My Mission Is to Bring Sanity to Washington’

Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be making a run for a Senate seat, but he’s not giving up on politics all together.

The former governor of California, 69, took to social media Sunday to refute speculation that he is considering re-entering the political arena.

“I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California,” the actor wrote. “Gerrymandering has completely broken our political system and I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions. Thank you for your kind messages and all of the support and I hope you’ll join me in my battle against gerrymandering with the same enthusiasm.”

Many were excited at the prospect of Schwarzenegger challenging President Donald Trump in the new position. However, he would have had a tough race for a Senate seat as California hasn’t elected a Republican senator since 1988. (The last one elected, Sen. Pete Wilson, left the office in 1991 to become governor. He was replaced by Sen. John F. Seymour, who lost the election to finish Wilson’s second term to current Sen. Dianne Feinstein.)

The two Republicans have been trading jabs for the past year. In January, Trump tweeted that The New Celebrity Apprentice with Schwarzenegger at the helm is going downhill and that the Terminator star got “destroyed” in the ratings.

Schwarzenegger responded with class, wishing Trump the best of luck with “the people’s work.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

At the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 2, Trump continues his Schwarzenegger ratings jabs.

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” he says. “That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett, producer and creator of The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, okay?”

Schwarzenegger responds with another Twitter video, suggesting he and Trump switch jobs.

His spokesperson Daniel Ketchell also releases the following statement to ABC News: “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”