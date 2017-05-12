Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Lunch With George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush: They ‘Inspired Me to Enter Public Service’

The Governator spent his Friday afternoon with “two of the greatest Americans.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger had lunch with former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and former First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, in Texas, ahead of his commencement address at University of Houston.

“Had lunch with two of the greatest Americans. President Bush & Barbara have helped me, mentored me and inspired me to enter public service,” said the former California governor, who served from November 2003 to January 2011.

The 41st president continues his recovery after being admitted to Houston’s Methodist Hospital over Easter weekend in April with a “mild case” of pneumonia that has since resolved.

In January, Bush was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit for a bad bout of bronchitis and pneumonia. Within a week of being discharged, he was on the field at Super Bowl LI to make the coin toss.

The former first couple was last seen together in public in February when they oversaw the coin toss at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

"America has proven to be the greatest country in the world where anyone can make it." –@Schwarzenegger 🐾 — UniversityofHouston (@UHouston) May 12, 2017

For his university-wide address, the Austrian-American actor-turned-politician spoke about the importance of improving the lives of immigrants.

“America has proven to be the greatest country in the world where anyone can make it,” Schwarzenegger said. “This place has given me the opportunities step after step. Thank you, America, for the great thing you are doing for immigrants who are coming here.”

After his words of encouragement, Schwarzenegger concluded his speech with his famous taglines: “Hasta la vista, baby. I’ll be back.”