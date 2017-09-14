Broken Anthony Weiner Admits in Tortured Letter to Judge That His Sexting Scandal ‘Crushed’ Wife Huma Abedin’s Career

Former congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty in May to sexting with a 15-year-old girl, wrote a remorseful letter to a judge admitting his actions “crushed the aspirations” of his wife, top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, and “ruined” their marriage.

Weiner appeared in court on Wednesday night, where his lawyers asked the judge to grant him probation and spare him a prison sentence. Weiner will be sentenced on Sept. 25 on one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, a charge that carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

In an accompanying letter obtained by The New York Times, Weiner wrote to the judge of his “profound” regret for “endangering the wellbeing” of the minor, a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, in his latest of several sexting scandals.

“My continued acting out over years crushed the aspirations of my wife and ruined our marriage,” Weiner said. “I am so deeply sorry for the harm I have done to her, and I live with the sorrow that I will never be able to fix that.”

The former congressman, who resigned his House seat in June 2011 after his first sexting scandal, added that his 5-year-old son with Abedin “will forever have to answer questions about the public and private failings of his father.”

Weiner also said in the letter that he went to rehab and came to realize that he has an addiction as well as “an untreated and even an unrecognized mental disorder that corrupted my judgement profoundly.”

“I prefer to leave it to the psychologists to explain why they think I did the things I did,” he added.

Weiner concluded by asking the judge to “please show me grace” so he can continue to make amends for his actions, especially to his son, whom he called his “salvation.”

Weiner said when the day comes that his son asks him about “who his daddy was … I’ll tell him I was a troubled guy who did a lot of amazing things for people I barely knew. I’ll tell him I was a guy who did a very bad thing to a young person I never met. I’ll tell him I put his amazing mother through years of trauma and broke her heart.”

Abedin, who filed for divorce from her already estranged husband on May 19, the same day he pleaded guilty to sexting a minor, wrote a much briefer letter asking the judge to take into consideration Weiner’s love for their child.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former couple attended their first hearing in divorce court.

Abedin, one of Clinton’s closest confidants and the vice chair of her 2016 presidential campaign, was distraught when an FBI investigation into Weiner’s exchanges with the 15-year-old girl led to the discovery of emails between Abedin and Clinton on Weiner’s computer and resulted in then-FBI Director James Comey reopening the agency’s probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server just days before the November election.

In her new campaign memoir, What Happened, Clinton recalls the moment Abedin burst into tears after learning that her husband was behind Comey’s “October surprise.”

“When we heard this Huma looked stricken,” Clinton wrote. “Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this. ‘This man is going to be the death of me,’ [Huma] said, bursting into tears.”