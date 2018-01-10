Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin Will Settle Divorce Out of Court to Protect Their Young Son

Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner have decided to finalize their divorce out of court, in an effort to protect the well-being of their 6-year-old son.

The top Hillary Clinton aide and the disgraced former congressman made the agreement on Wednesday, the same day their case was scheduled to be heard by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz, the New York Daily News reported.

Weiner is currently serving 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin’s attorney, Charles F. Miller, tells PEOPLE: “In order to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child, the parties have decided to reach a settlement swiftly and privately.”

RELATED VIDEO: Huma Abedin Files for Divorce from Anthony Weiner as He Pleads Guilty in Sexting Case

Asked about a Page Six report that claimed Abedin and Weiner had withdrawn their divorce, a friend of Abedin’s tells PEOPLE: “She is most certainly divorcing him, that’s not up for question.”

Abedin filed for divorce from then-estranged husband Weiner in May 2017, on the same day he pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor.