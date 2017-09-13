See Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin Appear Together in Divorce Court

Top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her estranged husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, appeared before a judge on Wednesday for their first hearing in divorce court.

The former couple, who share a 5-year-old son, wore solemn faces as they were pictured leaving court, where they reportedly asked for privacy in their divorce case.

“Because there’s a child involved, we’d like to keep these proceedings secret to the extent your honor will allow,” said Abedin’s attorney, Amy Donehower, according to the Huffington Post.

The judge denied a motion to bar photographers from the proceedings, however, saying, “It doesn’t appear that … this is possible.”

Abedin filed for divorce from her already estranged husband on May 19, the same day the embattled former congressman pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in his latest of several sexting scandals. He will be sentenced later this month.

The FBI investigation into Weiner’s illicit text messages to the minor, a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, led to the discovery of emails between Abedin and Clinton on Weiner’s computer and resulted in then-FBI Director James Comey reopening the agency’s probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server just days before the 2016 presidential election.

In her new campaign memoir, What Happened, Clinton recalls the moment Abedin burst into tears after learning that her husband was behind Comey’s “October surprise.”

“When we heard this Huma looked stricken,” Clinton wrote. “Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this. ‘This man is going to be the death of me,’ [Huma] said, bursting into tears.”