Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Filed for Divorce from Him When She Was 9 Months Pregnant: Report

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife was reportedly nine-months pregnant when she filed for divorce from the new White House Communications Director.

According to Page Six, Deidre Scaramucci (née Ball) filed divorce papers on July 6 at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Long Island, New York, when she was still pregnant with the couple’s son James. On Monday, Deidre reportedly gave birth to James while Anthony was with President Donald Trump at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia. According to the outlet, Anthony, 53, had not visited his newborn son as of Friday, although a source told Page Six that visited the child later that night. The New York Daily News confirmed that Deidre had filed for divorce when she was still pregnant.

According to the outlet, Deidre reportedly texted Anthony the news that their son had been born on Monday, writing, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.”

On Friday, news of the couple’s divorce broke, just one hour before the White House announced that Reince Preibus, who was attacked by Anthony in an interview with The New Yorker, had been replaced as Chief of Staff. Anthony responded to the divorce rumors on Twitter, writing, “Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more.”

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

He added on Saturday morning that his family “does not need to be drawn into this” and that he would not be making further comments about the divorce.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

According to Page Six’s initial story about the divorce, Deidre, 38, had grown “tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end.” Another source told the outlet that Deidre, who married Anthony in 2014, was “not a fan of Trump.”

Deidre’s attorney told Page Six that her client is “is not making this into a circus. She has children to protect and that’s what she’s concerned about.”

On Saturday, Deidre’s lawyer denied to the NYDN that Anthony’s political ambition was the cause of the split but declined to give a specific reason for the divorce. “It’s a private matter,” the lawyer said.

Before joining the White House, Anthony owned worked on Wall Street and owned SkyBridge Capital, which was valued at $200 million when he sold it in January. According to White House employee’s financial disclosure forms cited by Page Six, Anthony’s net worth was listed as $85 million.