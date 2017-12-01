Things are beginning to look up for Anthony Scaramucci.

His wife, Deidre Scaramucci, dismissed her divorce case against the 53-year-old former White House communications director on Wednesday, according to a report by the Blast.

The outlet reported the couple is trying to reconcile. Deidre, who filed for divorce from Scaramucci in July while nine months pregnant with their son James, is reportedly living with her husband again.

The Mooch – as he calls himself – told TMZ they were “absolutely” together.

The Wall Street financier landed in the spotlight this summer when Trump selected him as White House communications director. He lasted in the role for just 10 days, and his hiring prompted Sean Spicer to resign as press secretary.

Ball reportedly began dating Scaramucci in 2011, and they were married in 2014. The marriage is Scaramucci’s second.

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Scaramucci referenced the divorce report in a tweet in July, writing, “Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more.”