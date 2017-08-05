Anthony Scaramucci Tweets Joke About Rapid White House Firings 5 Days After He Was Abruptly Ousted

Anthony Scaramucci may be out of a job, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his sense of humor.

The recently ousted White House communications director who lost his high profile position just 10 days into the job, recently shared a political cartoon on Twitter that mocked the recent firings and shakeups in president Donald Trump‘s administration.

On Friday, Scaramucci shared a cartoon published by the Minnesota newspaper, the Star Tribune, a cartoonist expresses his frustration with the White House administration’s rapid firings after learning that “the Mooch” is out. On the cartoonist’s desk is a sketch of Scaramucci’s face and an empty ‘thought bubble.’

“News item: Nation’s cartoonists file class action lawsuit demanding Trump slow down the firing of White House misfits long enough to finish our *!!?#@(star image)!! CARTOONS!!!!!,” the drawing was captioned by Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist, Steve Sack.

Scaramucci’s stint at the White House came to an abrupt end after an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker about his new White House colleagues was published.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump found Scaramucci’s comments to The New Yorker “inappropriate for a person in that position” of White House communications director. She added, amid questions of whether Scaramucci was staying on in some other position, that he does not have any administration role “at this time.”

Multiple sources also told the New York Times that President Donald Trump chose to remove Scaramucci at the request of the administration’s new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly.

Former chief of staff Reince Priebus — who was the center of Scaramucci’s tirade in his now infamous The New Yorker interview — was also removed by Trump three days before “the Mooch” was fired.

Sean Spicer also announced his resignation as White House press secretary on July 21, reportedly because he didn’t approve of Scaramucci’s appointment.

It’s been a dramatic time in the spotlight for Scaramucci. Shortly before he left his White House job, it was revealed that his wife had filed for divorce while she was nine-months pregnant with their second child.