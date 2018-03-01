Ousted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says the departure of his successor, White House Communications Director No. 4, Hope Hicks, will not be the last of the exodus from President Trump‘s West Wing.

Speaking on CNN the day after Hicks announced her resignation, Scaramucci, who himself lasted just 10 days in the White House last summer, blamed Trump chief of staff, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly, for importing from the military a “culture of fear, culture of intimidation.”

“The morale [in the Trump White House] is terrible. The reason why the morale is terrible is that the rule by fear and intimidation does not work in a civilian environment,” said Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier who was fired after Kelly was appointed to the top White House position.

“People are afraid to talk to each other,” Scaramucci said.

Hicks resigned on Wednesday, one day after her closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between the Trump team and Russia.

Scaramucci had nothing but glowing praise—on CNN and on Twitter—for the 29-year-old former model and New York City PR specialist. He called Hicks “world-class” and said she “always tries to do the right thing, cares about everybody, not interested in the conflict, not interested in the ego rub.”

Hope Hicks is a world class person and is going to go on to have an unbelievable career. She did an incredible job. The best is yet to come. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2018

But Hicks’s legal jeopardy in the Russia probe is serious.

In her House committee testimony on Tuesday, she reportedly admitted to telling “white lies” as part of her job as one of Trump’s closest aides and confidants. And, in eight hours of questioning, Hicks refused to answer “whole areas” of inquiry, the panel’s top Democrat, California congressman Adam Schiff said on The View Thursday.

He wants to subpoena Hicks and force her to answer. “The most significant issue I had with her testimony were the whole areas [where] she refused to testify on the instructions of the White House,” Schiff said. “She can’t [refuse] unless we let her do that.”