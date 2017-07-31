The Internet Roasts Anthony Scaramucci’s Removal: ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’

It’s been just over a week since Anthony Scaramucci began his role as Trump’s new White House communications director, and his tenure has already been capped.
The 53-year-old has been removed from the position, and though Scaramucci’s White House reign was short, he left his mark with a jaw-dropping interview and some personal drama.
As usual, social media users had a lot to say about the short-lived “Mooch” era, quickly sharing jokes and memes to commemorate Scaramucci’s removal.
Joked Scandal star Josh Malina, “@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds.”
The White House press secretary confirmed Scaramucci’s firing in a statement Monday, saying that “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”
RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’
Just under a week into the role, Scaramucci made headlines when he unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against several members of the Trump administration in an interview with The New Yorker magazine’s Ryan Lizza.
In the interview, Scaramucci slammed then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, threatening to fire him. Preibus subsequently resigned, and was replaced by Kelly — who was sworn in just hours before Scaramucci’s bombshell news.