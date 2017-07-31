The Internet Roasts Anthony Scaramucci’s Removal: ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’

It’s been just over a week since Anthony Scaramucci began his role as Trump’s new White House communications director, and his tenure has already been capped.

The 53-year-old has been removed from the position, and though Scaramucci’s White House reign was short, he left his mark with a jaw-dropping interview and some personal drama.

As usual, social media users had a lot to say about the short-lived “Mooch” era, quickly sharing jokes and memes to commemorate Scaramucci’s removal.

Joked Scandal star Josh Malina, “@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds.”

.@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) July 31, 2017

That made Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries seem long. https://t.co/ydYB3AjZuz — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) July 31, 2017

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Things that have lasted longer than Mooch:

1) Milk I bought from Whole Foods

2) Tights from H&M

3) My perm — gabrielle dunkley (@lgabriellel) July 31, 2017

mooch's direct deposit didn't even kick in yet — Rembert Browne (@rembert) July 31, 2017

[barenaked ladies voice] it's been… one week — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) July 31, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci getting fired by the White House is basically the same as Jean Ralphio's rendezvous in accounting. pic.twitter.com/TJJnIwTpaC — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) July 31, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci's last 10 days

– hired by Trump White House

– sold company

– missed birth of child

– had wife ask for divorce — Adam Wylde (@AdamWylde) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Anthony Scaramucci, White House Communications Director

Late July 2017 – Slightly Later July 2017 pic.twitter.com/SeJzYkxT7c — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 31, 2017

"They'll all be fired by me." — @Scaramucci, 5 days ago — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 31, 2017

Feels like they should let @Scaramucci do a goodbye briefing, right? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 31, 2017

Mooch didn't last as long as the tank of gas I have in my car — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 31, 2017

The White House press secretary confirmed Scaramucci’s firing in a statement Monday, saying that “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

Just under a week into the role, Scaramucci made headlines when he unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against several members of the Trump administration in an interview with The New Yorker magazine’s Ryan Lizza.

In the interview, Scaramucci slammed then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, threatening to fire him. Preibus subsequently resigned, and was replaced by Kelly — who was sworn in just hours before Scaramucci’s bombshell news.